Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi predicted he would take wickets in Bangladesh’s second innings in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Naseem only took one wicket in the first innings, but he went on to dominate in the second innings as he took a historic hat-trick en route to finishing with four wickets.

The 16-year-old took the record-breaking hat-trick on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

“With Shaheen we enjoy our company a lot, on [the] first day when I didn’t get wickets he said next [innings] you will get them,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

