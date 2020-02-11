Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that he should “resume bowling in a couple of days” after suffering an injury during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Naseem played down the severity of the injury, saying that he “pulled a muscle”.

The 16-year-old made history during the first Test, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs, as he became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history.

Naseem accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

“There’s no problem, I went for an MRI scan yesterday. I pulled a muscle, there’s nothing dangerous in the MRI. I will resume bowling in a couple of days,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

