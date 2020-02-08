Younis Khan reveals which player deserves to be in Pakistan’s T20 team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed deserves to be in the Twenty20 team.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year and dropped from the national team.

He has since been overlooked for the tour of Australia, Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

However, he is planning to use the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a launching pad to get back into the national team.

Younis feels that dropping Sarfaraz in all three formats was “not the right decision” and reiterated that the 32-year-old should be part of the Twenty20 squad.

“Removing Sarfraz completely from the picture was not the right decision. At least, he should have been in the squad as a player, especially in T20Is,” Younis was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

