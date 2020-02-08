Younis Khan angry at Pakistan for ignoring which ‘consistent performer’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary batsman Younis Khan has criticised Pakistan for ignoring fellow batsman Fawad Alam.

Younis called Fawad a “consistent performer” and questioned why Pakistan aren’t taking advantage of the fact that he has been in red-hot form as of late.

Fawad was included in Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in December, but didn’t play in both matches.

He is also in Pakistan’s team for the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, but once again, he wasn’t included in the playing XI.

In the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season, the 34-year-old represented Sindh in 10 matches and accumulated 781 runs, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“Fawad Alam’s been a consistent performer. When you don’t pick players who are performing in first-class cricket how do you justify that? Any player, whether he is 19 or 39, if he is fit, performing and is committed should get a chance for the national team,” Younis was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

