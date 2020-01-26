Pakistan senator makes incredibly bold claim about Sarfaraz Ahmed

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan senator Faisal Javed Khan has claimed that the national team will only win the T20 World Cup this year if Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the team and captaining it.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year and dropped from the national team.

He has since been overlooked for the tour of Australia, Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, and the ongoing Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

However, Faisal, who has been a Member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018, believes that Sarfaraz should be recalled, just like veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Malik was named Man of the Match in the first Twenty20 International, which Pakistan won by five wickets, for his unbeaten 58, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Hafeez starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“See, the return of Malik and Hafeez has brought back winning combination in the team. I think only Sarfaraz is left now and if he captains us in the T20 World Cup, we can win the mega event,” Faisal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Meanwhile, Faisal also praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan for doing an excellent job in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

“Khan and Mani have done a great job to keep international cricket in Pakistan alive. Test cricket is revived in Pakistan which was a huge milestone for the cricket board. I am looking forward to watching some more action in our country,” Faisal said.

