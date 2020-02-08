Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has insisted that he was not upset to miss out on a five-wicket haul on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Afridi took four wickets as he dismissed Bangladesh debutant Saif Hassan, captain Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah and Rubel Hossain.

With Afridi registering figures of 4-53 off 21.5 overs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 233.

“It’s my role to get wickets and I am happy that I did that,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “You aim at improving your figures but the beauty of Test cricket is that you don’t always break records.

“[The] other team also comes to play and it was unlucky that the last man got run out but it’s always a team game.”

