Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he is determined to do well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and regain his spot in the national team.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year and dropped from the national team.

He has since been overlooked for the tour of Australia, Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, and the recent Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

“Whenever a player is dropped from the team, he intends to perform well in domestic tournaments. I will also try my best to do well in PSL and make a comeback to the national team,” the wicketkeeper-batsman, who will play for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“I will try to bat at the top order, and according to the team’s requirement. We have a good side and I can assure you that we’ll keep our tradition of doing well in the PSL [alive].”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan senator makes incredibly bold claim about Sarfaraz Ahmed

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...