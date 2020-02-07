What advice has Sarfaraz Ahmed given to young players in Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has advised young players to stay away from social media in order to avoid becoming embroiled in controversy.

Sarfaraz noted that since many players have got in trouble because of social media, he doesn’t want talented youngsters to fall into the same trap.

“Being a cricketer, you are representing your country so such things disturb you. I want to advise all the youngsters to remain away from social media,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “As far as some leaked chats of cricketers are concerned, it’s illegal lawfully.”

Sarfaraz was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year and dropped from the national team.

He has since been overlooked for the tour of Australia, Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, and the recent Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

However, he is planning to use the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a launching pad to get back into the national team.

