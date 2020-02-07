Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor believes that he can be one of the top players in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and can make his international comeback.

Manzoor, who last played for Pakistan in March 2016, will represent the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL after being drafted by them.

Despite not having played international cricket for almost four years, the 33-year-old opening batsman feels that he still has a chance of reviving his international career.

“This is an opportunity for me and I will not let it go in vain. I am aiming to be among top performers,” he told geo.tv. “I have been in good form recently and have scored many runs in domestic tournaments. I am confident of continuing the same form in PSL.

“A professional cricketer should never lose hope. I have played most of my domestic cricket with the majority of Quetta players, so it will help me in gel well with them. I am confident of a good show by the team and hopefully, we’ll successfully defend the title.”

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, will feature in the opening game of the PSL as they will take on Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...