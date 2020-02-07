Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 233 to take the upper hand on the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Choosing to bowl first, Pakistan got their first breakthrough on the third ball of the match as Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was trapped lbw off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas for three runs.

Debutant Saif Hassan failed to trouble the scorers as he was caught by Asad Shafiq at second slip off the bowling of Afridi for a duck.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied things with a 59-run partnership before Mominul was caught behind off the bowling of Afridi for 30.

Shanto went on to score 44 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Abbas.

Mahmudullah mustered 25 runs before he was brilliantly caught by Shafiq at third slip off the bowling of Afridi.

Mohammad Mithun and Liton Das stabilised the innings with a 54-run stand before Liton was trapped lbw off the bowling of Haris Sohail for 33.

Mithun and Taijul Islam added 53 runs to the score before Taijul was removed by Haris for 24.

Afridi took out Rubel Hossain for one run, while Naseem Shah dismissed Mithun for 63, which came off 140 balls and included seven boundaries and a six.

Bangladesh ended up being bowled out for 233 when Abu Jayed when run out by Abbas for a duck.

As soon as Bangladesh were bowled out, stumps was called.

Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Abbas and Haris snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Afridi, he claimed one.

Pakistan will begin batting on Saturday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

