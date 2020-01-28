Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones revealed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise decided to draft batsman Sharjeel Khan since he “has the array of shots to give us explosive starts”.

Sharjeel is set to make his return to the PSL after he was banned for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Sharjeel was given a five-year ban, but two-and-a-half years of it was suspended.

Since he has now served his ban and completed the necessary rehabilitation program, he will feature for the Kings in the PSL, which begins next month.

“It’s not a risk to sign Sharjeel Khan. I’ve worked with him before and I know what he’s capable of. He has the array of shots to give us explosive starts and I’m sure he’ll be looking to make a good comeback and will be looking to reclaim a place in the Pakistan side,” Jones was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In November last year, Sharjeel smashed 116 runs off 49 balls and took three wickets in a Twenty20 club match between PCA and Kashan Khan Sports in Karachi.

