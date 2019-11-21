Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan stole the show in his comeback match on Wednesday as he smashed 116 runs off 49 balls and took three wickets.

Sharjeel was playing in a Twenty20 club match between PCA and Kashan Khan Sports in Karachi.

Along with Sharjeel’s 116, Azam Khan, the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, hammered 114 runs off 47 balls.

As a result of Sharjeel and Azam’s centuries, PCA scored 271/2 off their 20 overs and bowled Kashan Khan Sports out for 119, with Sharjeel taking three wickets.

116 off 49 balls! Guess who is about to return to Professional Cricket? SHARJEEL KHAN! credit @PSLMemesWalaypic.twitter.com/plOlP18lSC — Cricerz 🏏 (@Cricerz) November 20, 2019

Sharjeel is currently completing a rehabilitation program after he was banned for five years for his involvement in a corruption scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL, with two-and-a-half years being suspended

The 30-year-old has included his name in the gold category for the upcoming PSL draft, but his participation in next year’s tournament depends on whether he gets picked and whether he successfully completes the rehabilitation program.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq hints that Sharjeel Khan will play for Pakistan again?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...