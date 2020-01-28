Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is backing Pakistan batsman and Twenty20 skipper Babar Azam to “become one of the best batsmen in the world”.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

In the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Azam amassed 66 runs in two games at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 143.47.

Azam failed to score in the first match, but was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 66 in the second game, which came off 44 balls and included seven boundaries and a six.

I thought Babar was extremely impressive. Looks to have a lot of class and could well become one of the best batsmen in the world https://t.co/1xFGCQBcHW — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 27, 2020

“I thought Babar was extremely impressive. Looks to have a lot of class and could well become one of the best batsmen in the world,” Ponting said on Twitter in response to a question from a fan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how Babar Azam can become as successful as Virat Kohli

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...