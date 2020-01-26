Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made a surprising threat to India if they don’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September.

Wasim warned that if India fail to tour Pakistan for the tournament, then Pakistan will withdraw from the 2021 World Twenty20 in India.

“If India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there,” Wasim was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Wasim’s comments are a surprising change in tone after he said that Pakistan would be willing to play India at a neutral venue during the Asia Cup.

“Under the current circumstances we do not think they [India] will come to Pakistan. We have the option of playing in the UAE in this regard,” he had said.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

