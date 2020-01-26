Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England pace bowler Mark Wood scored an unbeaten 35 and followed it up with three wickets to leave South Africa in dire straits on the second day of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Starting off the day on 192/4, England captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope converted their 35-run partnership into a 101-run stand before Pope was clean bowled by Anrich Nortje for 56, which came off 78 balls and included eight boundaries.

Root went on to score a 108-ball 59, which included six boundaries, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Nortje, who took out Sam Curran the very next ball.

Vernon Philander joined the party by dismissing Jos Buttler for 20, while Nortje completed his five-for upon removing Chris Woakes for 32.

However, with one wicket in hand, Wood and Stuart Broad put up a fight as they amassed an 82-run partnership before Broad was caught by Pieter Malan off the bowling of Dane Paterson for a 28-ball 43.

Wood was left stranded on a 39-ball 35 as England were bowled out for 400.

Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Philander and Paterson snapped up two wickets apiece. As for debutant Beuran Hendricks, he chipped in with one.

Trailing by 400 runs, South Africa got off to a slow start before Malan was caught behind off the bowling of Wood for 15.

Rassie van der Dussen failed to trouble the scorers as he was dismissed by Curran for a duck, while Dean Elgar was caught by Woakes at point off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 26.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis failed to have an impact as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Woakes for three runs.

Wood then delivered two quick blows as he took out Temba Bavuma and Nortje.

As soon as Nortje was dismissed, stumps was called.

Quinton de Kock was left unbeaten on 32, which came off 44 balls and included five boundaries.

Wood was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Woakes, Curran and Stokes claimed one wicket each.

South Africa ended day two on 88/6, which still leaves them trailing by 312 runs, and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

