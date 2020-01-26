Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf reveals who his cricket idol is

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn is his cricket idol.

Rauf’s comments come after he worked with and was teammates with Steyn in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Both of them played for the Melbourne Stars, and Rauf was initially signed as a replacement for Steyn.

Rauf excelled in the BBL and is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

Steyn, meanwhile, took five wickets in four matches at an average of 16.20 and an economy rate of 6.23.

As a result of his outstanding performance in the BBL, Rauf was called up to the Pakistan team and made his international debut in the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Rauf dismissed Afif Hossain in the first Twenty20 International on Friday, which Pakistan won by five wickets, and took out Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah in the second match on Saturday, which Pakistan won by nine wickets.

“I was extremely delighted to know that I was going to play with Dale Steyn as he is my idol,” he said in an interview with fellow Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “Sharing the dressing room with him helped me a great deal as I got to work on my outswing with him. We had a couple of net sessions in which he taught me how to control it.

“There was no such pressure; in fact it was a proud moment for me that I was replacing my idol. I wanted to fill in his shoes and bring out the performances which the team had expected from him.”

