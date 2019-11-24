Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that the chances of an India-Pakistan bilateral series taking place in the near future are “very unlikely”.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“Very unlikely with their present government. Because they have to seek permission from their government both for the men and the women [teams] to play against us in any sport actually,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We’ve actually got very good relations with the BCCI and I think we’re just about cricket. They want to play us and we want to play them – we’re happy to play them [at] a neutral venue but they have to get a sign-off from their government.

“The type of regime that is in place at the moment which has a very anti-Pakistan rhetoric – it’s likely that it’s not going to happen very soon.”

