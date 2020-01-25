Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that Pakistan are willing to play their Asia Cup clash against India at a neutral venue.

Wasim admitted that India are unlikely to tour Pakistan due to the frosty political relations between the two countries.

However, since will be the most highly-anticipated match during the tournament, Wasim noted that Pakistan are willing to make an exception and play India in the United Arab Emirates.

“Under the current circumstances we do not think they [India] will come to Pakistan. We have the option of playing in the UAE in this regard,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

