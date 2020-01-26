Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan doubles back on threat to India

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has doubled back on his threat to India in regards to the Asia Cup.

Wasim had said if India failed to tour Pakistan for the tournament, then Pakistan would withdraw from the 2021 World Twenty20 in India.

“If India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there,” he had said.

However, he insisted that his comments were taken out of context and made it clear that Pakistan are committed to travelling to India for the blockbuster event.

“This has been completely taken out of context. Even though we would still want to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council needs to decide on what it will do about the matches involving India,” Wasim told The Hindu. “It’s absolutely incorrect. What I would like to say is that, we are concerned about security issues and also there could be issues in attaining visas. But we are confident that things will ease out over the period of time.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

