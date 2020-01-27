Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa were set 466 to win on the third day of the fourth Test in Johannesburg after England captain Joe Root scored a fantastic 58.

Starting off the day on 88/6, South Africa lost Vernon Philander early on as he was dismissed by Chris Woakes for four runs.

Quinton de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius made up for the loss of Philander with a 79-run partnership before Pretorius was caught by Zak Crawley at gully off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 37.

De Kock went on to score a 116-ball 76, which included 11 boundaries, before he was clean bowled by Mark Wood.

South Africa ended up being bowled out for 183, which gave England a 217-run lead, when Dane Paterson was caught behind off the bowling of Wood for four runs.

Wood was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Woakes and Stokes snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Sam Curran, he chipped in with one.

With a 217-run lead in hand, England got off to a strong start in their second innings as Crawley and Dom Sibley amassed a 56-run partnership before Crawley was caught behind off the bowling of Pretorius for 24.

Joe Denly only made eight runs before he was cleaned up by Paterson, while Sibley ended up scoring 44 before he was dismissed by debutant Beuran Hendricks.

Hendricks also took out Stokes for 28, while Anrich Nortje sent Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler packing for 11 and eight runs respectively.

Root and Curran managed to add 46 runs to the score before Curran was removed by Hendricks for 36.

Hendricks had Woakes caught behind two balls later, while Wood was clean bowled by Pretorius for 18.

England eventually made 248, which set South Africa 466 to win, before being bowled out.

Root was the last man to fall as he was the victim of a sensational catch by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis at gully off the bowling of Hendricks.

Root made 58, which came off 96 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

Hendricks was the most successful bowler with five wickets, while Nortje and Pretorius took two wickets apiece. As for Paterson, he claimed one.

It should also be noted that Philander, who is playing in his final Test, suffered a grade two hamstring tear, but is expected to bat.

As soon as England were bowled out, stumps was called.

South Africa will begin their chase of 466 on Monday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...