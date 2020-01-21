Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed that he wants to coach young children in order to ensure the country has plenty of talented players in the future.

In December last year, Razzaq revealed that he had offered his services to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to “work with cricketers in the field and improve their basics”.

The 40-year-old noted that his goal now is to work with children between the ages of eight and 15.

“It is my mission now to coach youngsters from the grassroots level as that is the level where coaching is most needed,” he told PakPassion. “This is the age and level where the passion for the game is developed. In my view developing players from the ages of 8 to 15 is key in making sure that we get passionate young cricketers of the future and this is my current goal.

“I hope to find these youngsters from schools, colleges and universities or wherever else the talent for cricket exists in Pakistan.”

