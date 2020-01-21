Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed that the secret behind India captain Virat Kohli’s success is his talent and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kohli is widely considered as the best batsman in international cricket today, but trains hard to stay among the most elite cricketers.

However, Razzaq pointed out that the BCCI has also invested a lot in Kohli and it has really paid dividends.

“He is a fantastic player and there is no doubt about it,” he told PakPassion. “However, he is lucky as the BCCI supports him well and instils the confidence in him that any player needs to succeed. The respect he gets from his board is what probably inspires him to do well all the time and the results are there for all to see.

“I do believe that even in Pakistan we have players who could become better than Virat Kohli, but they are neglected by our system which is a tragedy. In Kohli’s case, he has taken that confidence shown in him by the board and using his talent, repaid them with his performances.”

