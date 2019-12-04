Abdul Razzaq makes coaching offer to the Pakistan Cricket Board

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has offered his services to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to “work with cricketers in the field and improve their basics”.

Razzaq revealed that he previously applied for a coaching job the PCB had advertised, but didn’t get the role.

Nonetheless, he made it clear that he is available and willing to help in any way whatsoever.

“Coaching is my passion and I want to work with cricketers in the field and improve their basics,” he told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I want to groom the Under-19 cricketers, which is why I applied for a job with the PCB. However, the board had other plans and said that they don’t require my services right now. If I get an opportunity to work with PCB in future, I am confident I can produce players for Pakistan.”

