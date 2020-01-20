Which Pakistan player has Amad Butt called a ‘world-class batsman’?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Amad Butt has called Twenty20 captain Babar Azam a “world-class batsman”.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“Babar Azam is a world-class batsman, it’s difficult to bowl to him in the nets,” Amad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Before, we used to think about how to bowl to world-class batsmen but now we have one in our team so it’s a different experience.”

Amad’s comments come after he was included in Pakistan’s team for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Amad has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

