Pakistan newcomer Amad Butt reveals his two favourite all-rounders

Pakistan all-rounder Amad Butt has revealed that his two favourite all-rounders are South Africa legend Jacques Kallis and England great Andrew Flintoff.

Amad’s revelation come after he was included in Pakistan’s team for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Amad has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

“My favourite all-rounders are Andrew Flintoff and Jacques Kallis,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

