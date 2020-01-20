Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lendl Simmons hammered a career-best 91 not out to lead the West Indies to a convincing nine-wicket win over Ireland in the third Twenty20 International in St Kitts.

Since the West Indies won the match, the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

Being put in to bat first, Ireland got off to a good start as Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling amassed a 50-run partnership before O’Brien was dismissed by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard for an 18-ball 36.

Stirling went on to make 11 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Dwayne Bravo.

Pollard then took out Gareth Delany and Harry Tector in the same over, while Gary Wilson was sent packing by Romario Shepherd for seven runs.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirne managed to score 28 runs before he was run out by Sherfane Rutherford.

Once he was gone, Ireland lost wickets in a hurry and ended up being bowled out for 138.

Pollard and Bravo picked up three wickets apiece, while Shepherd and Rutherford chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 139 to win, Simmons and Evin Lewis nearly got the job done themselves as they put together a 133-run stand, during which Simmons raced past his fifty.

Lewis ended up making a 25-ball 46, which included four boundaries and three sixes, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Simi Singh.

However, that was to be Ireland’s last taste of success as Simmons finished things off with his unbeaten knock of 91, which came off 40 deliveries and included five boundaries and 10 sixes.

Singh took the only wicket that fell.

Simmons was named Man of the Match.

