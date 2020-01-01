Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that his “ultimate goal” in cricket is to “keep delivering all the time”.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“You have to forget your past performances and focus on improving all the time. You can’t afford to relax if you have one good year. You have to keep delivering all the time that should be the ultimate goal,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Your responsibility increases 200 percent each time you perform, consistency is the key and that is what I seek. One has to perform in each and every series and plan accordingly keeping in mind the opposition.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes passionate and emotional revelation about playing cricket in Pakistan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...