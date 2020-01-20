Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Amad Butt has noted that people feel the national team is missing a “player like Abdul Razzaq”.

Razzaq is considered to be one of the best all-rounders Pakistan ever produced.

Amad’s comments come after he was included in Pakistan’s team for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 24-year-old has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

“People say that we feel the lack of a player like Abdul Razzaq. I will try to do as well as possible for the team in both bowling and batting,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Afer the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

