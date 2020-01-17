Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt asked veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal if he is “still not used to it” after the latter was overlooked for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Salman’s comments came in response to a Twitter message Akmal posted, in which he expressed his frustration at not being picked.

Still not used to it ??? 🤔. Fun apart keep doing the good things keep ur standard high keep the 🔥in Urself iA ALLAH will reward . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) January 17, 2020

“Still not used to it? Fun apart, keep doing the good things, keep your standard high, keep the fire in yourself. Allah will reward [you],” Salman said.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The full squad for the series can be found here, while the ticket prices have also been announced.

