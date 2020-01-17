Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Tickets for Pakistan’s series against Bangladesh will be offered at a discounted price, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

For the three-match Twenty20 series, which will be held in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27, tickets for the AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures have been reduced from PKR1,500 to PKR1,000.

Prices for the Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures have been slashed from PKR3,000 to PKR2,000, while the cost of tickets for the Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures have been cut from PKR5,000 to PKR4,000.

However, the cost of tickets for the Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures will remain at PKR500.

As for the first Test in Rawalpindi, which will take place from February 7 to 11, prices for the Azhar Mahmood, Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar and Javed Miandad Enclosures have been fixed at PKR100.

As for Meeran Buksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat Enclosures, prices will remain at PKR50.

Ticket prices for the one-off ODI on April 3 and the second Test from April 5 to 9 will be announced at a later date. Both matches will be held in Karachi.

“We received tremendous response from our fans for the Sri Lanka T20Is. To take this forward and ensure we continue to look after our fans, we have decided to reduce ticket prices and make it more affordable,” Babar Hamid, PCB Director – Commercial, was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

“The upcoming T20Is will be of significant interest as these will lead into the HBL Pakistan Super League, which will be played from 20 February to 22 March with Lahore staging 14 matches, including the final. The Bangladesh T20Is are a continuation of our celebration of the cricket season and we want our fans to be an integral part of this journey.

“We understand and accept that the fans would have preferred the tickets to be available well in advance so that they could plan the matches they wish to attend, but the series schedule was finalised on Tuesday. I must thank our ticketing partner for the expediting the process to ensure the spectators still get enough time to plan their attendance.”

