Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes Pakistan are “stupid” for leaving batsman Ahmed Shehzad out of the Twenty20 squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

In last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shehzad amassed 311 runs in eight games for the Quetta Gladiators, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 51.83 and a strike-rate of 126.93.

“Just seen the team that Pakistan have picked to play Bangladesh. How on this planet can Ahmed Shehzad not be in that squad? His PSL numbers and domestic number are so much better than the batter picked ahead of him! Stupid! Pietersen said on Twitter.

In response, Shehzad said: “Thank you for [caring] buddy. Allah certainly [has] better plans for me! I love them all.”

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Details of their squad can be found here.

