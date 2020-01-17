Which Pakistan player has Brad Hogg called ‘Fast and Furious’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has called Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf “Fast and Furious”.

Hogg’s comments come after Rauf was included included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Rauf, who has yet to make his international debut, has been lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars as he is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

“Looking forward to Haris Rauf on the international scene. Fast and Furious!” Hogg said on Twitter.

After the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

