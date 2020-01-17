Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has made it clear that he has “no problem” touring Pakistan and will be going to the country with the national team.

Domingo’s comments come after Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim refused to play in Pakistan.

Despite Rahim opting out, Domingo reiterated that he is going to Pakistan with the players who agree to tour the country.

Head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team Russell Domingo "I’m going to Pakistan with the team. Since the Board has allowed the team, I’ve no problem to tour Pakistan" #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 17, 2020

“I’m going to Pakistan with the team. Since the board (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has allowed the team, I’ve no problem to tour Pakistan,” Domingo was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

