Pakistan to play three T20s, two Tests and one-off ODI against Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI that will be split over three separate tours.

This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) finally came to an agreement over the upcoming series.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

“I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying by the board’s website.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan added: “It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country.

“The split series across three venues will also provide fans and followers to watch live in action their favourite players and support good cricket from either side.”

