Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he will retire from international cricket following the T20 World Cup later this year.

Hafeez’s comments come after he was recalled to Pakistan’s Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 39-year-old hasn’t represented Pakistan in a Twenty20 International since November 2018.

However, he will be aware of the fact that if he does well against Bangladesh, it will boost his chances of being selected for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October to November.

“My personal plan is I want to play for Pakistan on the basis of performance and fitness. I want to play the T20 World Cup and then exit international cricket, that’s my plan and let’s see how it goes,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Playing for Pakistan is always an honour and it’s exciting to represent your country.

“I am looking forward to another opportunity to add value to the team in my humble capacity. I wish to perform well in the T20 World Cup and leave international cricket on a positive note.”

