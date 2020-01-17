Ramiz Raja reveals which two Pakistan players are ‘past their prime’

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are “past their prime”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Pakistan announced their squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Ramiz was not only less than impressed with the squad, but added that it was a mistake to pick Hafeez and Malik.

“I am very angry since I have read Pakistan’s T20I squad for Bangladesh series,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Selection has not been done based on long term goals. [The] selectors have made it clear that they can’t bear any more losses. This is why they have selected Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who are past their prime. How long Pakistan cricket can go if you are scared of losing and sacrifice long term goals because of your selfish motives?

“The rationale given by [the] selectors is that this duo of 38-year-olds will win us matches with their experience. Then you should have taken them to Australia for T20Is instead of exposing youngsters on a tough tour. You should always play youngsters in T20s in a home series. You are scared of losing against Bangladesh as well, which is why you have gone in safe mode. And these two players [who] will save us have already played their best cricket for Pakistan.

“I don’t have any personal grudge against Malik and Hafeez. They have served Pakistan very well for a long time. But they are at such an age that they can’t contribute much.”

