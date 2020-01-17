Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes it was a good thing left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was dropped for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Jones noted that this setback will encourage Amir to put up a strong performance for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With Jones being the Kings’ head coach, he even went as far as thanking Pakistan for axing Amir.

The three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The omission of @iamamirofficial from the Pakistan T20 Team was just the tonic needed for the start of the PSL for @KarachiKingsARY #thankyou — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 16, 2020

“The omission of Mohammad Amir from the Pakistan T20 Team was just the tonic needed for the start of the PSL for the Karachi Kings,” Jones said on Twitter.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

The tournament will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

