Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that pace bowler Hasan Ali will make his comeback during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasan, who is currently recovering from multiple rib fractures, featured in one Test in 2019 and took three wickets at an average of 52.66.

He also played 12 ODIs and claimed seven wickets at an average of 89.28.

In the three Twenty20 Internationals he represented Pakistan in last year, he picked up two wickets at an average of 62.

“Hasan Ali has recovered his fitness, his comeback in competitive cricket will be [at the] PSL,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Hasan will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, while Azam will represent the Karachi Kings.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

The tournament will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam admits Mohammad Amir is being punished?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...