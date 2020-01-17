‘Pakistan will win all three series against Bangladesh’ – Who said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul believes that the national team “is a far better side” than Bangladesh and will “win all three series”.

Gul’s comments come after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will fly back again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

However, Gul noted that Pakistan shouldn’t be overconfident and must still be wary of the fact that Bangladesh pose a threat.

“Pakistan is a far better side in most formats, although in shorter formats, one can say that any side that plays well on the day will always win,” Gul told PakPassion. “I am sure Bangladesh, as they have shown many times before, will be tough opponents for Pakistan and the home side must guard against complacency.

“However, given the strength of the Pakistan side and the home advantage that they will have, I have no doubt that Pakistan will win all three series against Bangladesh.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kevin Pietersen thinks Pakistan are “stupid” for leaving which player out of the T20 team?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...