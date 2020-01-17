How long more does Pakistan seamer Umar Gul see himself playing cricket for?

Umar Gul: “I am in good nick at the moment and looking forward to playing more cricket for the next two or three years”

Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has admitted that he sees himself playing cricket “for the next 2 or 3 years”.

Gul has not represented Pakistan since September 2016, but is determined to keep performing in whatever type of match he plays going forward.

The 35-year-old also noted that once he does retire, he wants to “be a role model, on and off the field, for up and coming youngsters”.

“I have never worried about whether I am in the Pakistan side or not,” Gul told PakPassion. “My aim is to perform well in any game I play, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a first-class game or a club match. I am in good nick at the moment and looking forward to playing more cricket for the next two or three years.

“Whilst I am not featuring in the PSL this year, I am currently working hard on getting myself ready for the upcoming National One-Day tournament. I hope to perform well in this tournament and looking to the future, I would like to be a role model, on and off the field, for up and coming youngsters.”

