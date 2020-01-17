Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has admitted that he sees himself playing cricket “for the next 2 or 3 years”.

Gul has not represented Pakistan since September 2016, but is determined to keep performing in whatever type of match he plays going forward.

The 35-year-old also noted that once he does retire, he wants to “be a role model, on and off the field, for up and coming youngsters”.

“I have never worried about whether I am in the Pakistan side or not,” Gul told PakPassion. “My aim is to perform well in any game I play, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a first-class game or a club match. I am in good nick at the moment and looking forward to playing more cricket for the next two or three years.

“Whilst I am not featuring in the PSL this year, I am currently working hard on getting myself ready for the upcoming National One-Day tournament. I hope to perform well in this tournament and looking to the future, I would like to be a role model, on and off the field, for up and coming youngsters.”

