Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has noted that wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal and batsman Salman Butt are both on the selectors’ radar.

Azam’s comments come after both of them were overlooked for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore between January 24 and 27.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

As for Salman, he finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 901 runs in 10 games for Central Punjab, which included three hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 59.98.

“Everyone is under consideration, Kamran Akmal also,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We wanted to continue a bit with Rizwan, PSL performances and fitness [as it] will also give a clearer picture going forward and see who comes into our plans. There is no such thing (about any players being barred from selection), we discuss about the likes of Salman Butt as well and whenever there is any consensus, we will surely consider him.”

