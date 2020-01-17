Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he is excited about what pace bowler Haris Rauf, all-rounder Amad Butt and batsman Ahsan Ali will bring to the national team.

Misbah’s comments come after the uncapped trio were included in the Twenty20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

He noted that Rauf, Amad and Ahsan will give Pakistan “more firepower, energy and all-round skill”.

“The exuberance of Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf gives the team more firepower, energy and all-round skill,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “Furthermore, the three have been rewarded for their performances in the National T20 Cup as we remain committed to give value to our domestic cricket by providing opportunities to high-performing players.”

Rauf has been lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars as he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

Amad has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

As for Ahsan, he has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

