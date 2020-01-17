Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will play crucial roles in the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

The trio have been recalled for the series, which will consist of three Twenty20 Internationals that will be held in Lahore between January 24 and 27.

Misbah noted that Afridi, Malik and Hafeez will give the Pakistan team “experience and depth”.

“The matches against Bangladesh are part of our preparation, finding the right combination and building for the two major tournaments. The return of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Afridi gives us the experience and depth,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

