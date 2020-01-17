Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that he asked the selection committee to recall veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Azam believes that the duo have “plenty to offer to Pakistan cricket in the shortest format and their experience can be critical to our performances in the upcoming series”.

Hafeez last played a Twenty20 International in November 2018, while Malik has not represented Pakistan in the shortest format since February 2019.

“I am happy with the selected squad and want to thank the selection committee for entertaining my request for Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I believe they still have plenty to offer to Pakistan cricket in the shortest format and their experience can be critical to our performances in the upcoming series.”

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Details of their squad can be found here.

