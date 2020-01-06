Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has listed a number of reasons why he deserves to be in the national team right now.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

“I can only thank the Almighty that he has given me the talent and skills where I don’t have to change too much to adapt to the different formats of the game,” he told PakPassion. “In terms of records, I am second behind Rohit Sharma in terms of the number of hundreds amongst Asian batsmen in T20s with five centuries to my name and I was part of the Pakistan team when it attained the number one ranking in T20Is which is something I am proud of.

“In addition, I averaged around 51 in last year’s PSL, then I got selected for the series against Sri Lanka but got dropped again, but overall I feel that my performances are very good.

“If one looks at my Test match performances, I have three hundreds in 13 matches which were scored against some big sides such [as] Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka but then I was unfortunately dropped after doing well against the West Indies.

“In ODIs, I was very young when I played my first game and my average was not that good but then when I came back after being dropped, I have scored at a healthy average over the last three years. I will also be the first to admit that I have underperformed in the last 10 innings in ODIs due to some reasons which are best left undiscussed for now.

“Regardless of what has happened, my focus based on 153 international games so far has been to produce wonders for my country. I feel I have natural talent and have been performing well with dedication over the last two years but all I need is a proper opportunity to prove myself and once I am settled in the side, I hope to be once again playing match-winning innings for my country.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam was “pampered a bit” – Which Pakistan star made this shocking claim?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...