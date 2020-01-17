Bangladesh set to lose 2 crores during Pakistan series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh are likely to lose TK 2 Crores due to the fact that they will tour Pakistan three times between January and April.

This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently agreed to play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

According to Cricfrenzy, the airfare alone will cost over TK 1 crore.

“If we had visited them once, [then] the plane fare would be much less than what we have to pay if we visited three times. I am not sure for what we have agreed to visit there thrice but probably there must be some other deals behind this agreement,” a BCB official said.

