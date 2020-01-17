Pakistan set to lose Asia Cup hosting rights because of India?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury has revealed that Pakistan are likely to lose the hosting rights for this year’s Asia Cup since India won’t tour the country.

Nizamuddin also made it clear that rumours of Pakistan giving the hosting rights to Bangladesh in order for them to tour the nation are false.

“There is no relation between the Asia Cup and the series. There was a discussion regarding the Asia Cup venue on the sideline of the meeting. Pakistan is the host of the tournament but they may not host it as India will not tour Pakistan,” Nizamuddin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

He also pointed out that the Asia Cup could be held at different venues, whereby half of the tournament would be played in Pakistan, while India’s matches will take place in a neutral venue like the United Arab Emirates or Malaysia.

However, Nizamuddin admitted that this will not be financial viable.

He added that Bangladesh are open to hosting the event should India refuse to tour Pakistan.

“Pakistan may give a proposal of hosting half of the matches in Pakistan and the matches of India could be hosted in Dubai or Malaysia. But it seems a little unrealistic as it will raise the cost and will make the tournament lengthy,” he said.

“Of course, Pakistan will not want to see the Asia Cup not happening because they will then lose three million dollars. There will be a discussion about the venue in February during the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) meeting. If we want to host the event, Pakistan may agree or disagree to our proposal.”

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

