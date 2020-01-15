Pakistan set to suffer ‘huge financial loss’ during Bangladesh series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has admitted that Pakistan will likely suffer “a huge financial loss” hosting Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCB came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

With the three separate tours being responsible for the massive financial loss Pakistan will suffer, Nazmul noted that the BCB agreed to play a one-off ODI in order to help the PCB regain some money.

“I was supposed to go and meet ICC chairman Shashank Manohar as I had given him [my] word and was supposed to meet him. [The] PCB officials were already there when I arrived and they told us that they want to sit with us [at] 2.30pm,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy.

“Firstly PCB told us that to play three T20s and one Test but I said no and said that we will play only three T20s and we will go later.

“Pakistan is facing a huge financial loss [for hosting us on three occasions] and they offered us to play one T20 [ahead of the Tests] as that will give them some revenue. Their cost has increased a lot as we are going three times and in this little time they cannot do marketing.

“We needed a practice match and we felt that if we played an ODI then we can practice more [and they can generate some revenue].

“The government told us [to ensure a] short stay and what we were saying is exactly written there [in the MOU]. We will play the Test matches after considering the situation and we are still maintaining it [as far as the tour is concerned].”

