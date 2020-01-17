What request has Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi made to Bangladesh?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has requested that Bangladesh send a “full-strength team” during their series against Pakistan.

Afridi’s comments come after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

“This is great news that Bangladesh is coming. This series was very important to build strong relationship between two teams and there is a subcontinent flavor to it as well,” Afridi said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricfrenzy.

“It will be good if Bangladesh comes with a full-strength team. I think the matches will be more interesting. In [the] BPPL (Bangladesh Premier League), I have seen lot of youngsters. Bangladesh is a good team now and can do anything on their day.”

Afridi also questioned why the series has been split into three separate tours.

“It would be better if they come once rather than touring three times. I welcome Bangladesh’s decision. I also welcome Bangladesh fans to visit our country and enjoy the match. We will not let you down with our hosting [abilities].”

