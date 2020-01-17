Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam believes that pace bowler Haris Rauf, all-rounder Amad Butt and batsman Ahsan Ali have all “shown promise and talent”.

Azam’s comments come after the uncapped trio were included in the Twenty20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

“Ahsan, Amad and Haris have recently shown promise and talent, and I think it is the right time to throw them at the deep end to check their ability to perform at an international level,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I am sure home crowd and conditions will complement their talent and they will be able to justify their selections.”

Rauf has been lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars as he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

Amad has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

As for Ahsan, he has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

